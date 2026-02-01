Austin Peay State University Professor Dr. Rudy Baker Facilitates U.S. Embassy Participation at China Policy Conference

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Rudy B. Baker, assistant professor in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Institute for National Security and Military Studies (INSMS), presented his research at the Fifth International Conference Dialogues on China 2025, held October 15th–16th in Belgrade, Serbia.

The two-day event, co-organized by the Institute of International Politics and Economics (IIPE) in Belgrade and the China Institute of International Studies (CIIS) in Beijing, brought together more than 130 scholars and officials from 34 countries, including participants from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas. The conference explored China’s evolving role in global politics, multilateral cooperation, and the reform of international institutions.

Baker’s paper—“International Law and the South China Sea: A New Path for Understanding an Old Dispute?”—analyzed how traditional sources of international law, including custom and treaty, have struggled to resolve sovereignty and resource claims in the South China Sea. Drawing on his broader work in socio-legal theory, he proposed a framework for understanding how international norms develop and change through cycles of interpretation and contestation. The peer-reviewed study was published in the official conference collection.

In addition, Baker worked directly with IIPE and the U.S. Embassy Belgrade to facilitate the attendance of embassy diplomats at the conference, ensuring U.S. representation at an event that serves as an important platform for Chinese public diplomacy. This coordination reflects the partnership between INSMS and the Embassy, developed through sustained engagement with the Embassy’s Office of Defense Cooperation Belgrade (ODC – Belgrade) on programs linked to security, research and academic collaboration.

The conference featured opening remarks from Dr. Branislav Đorđević, director of IIPE; Chen Bo, president of CIIS and former Chinese ambassador to Serbia; Li Ming, Chinese ambassador to Serbia; and Jelena Kostić, assistant minister in Serbia’s Ministry of Science, Technological Development and Innovation.

Speakers addressed multilateral cooperation, international research partnerships, and the expansion of China–Serbia academic exchange programs. Reporting by RTS, Tanjug, Xinhua, and CGTN described Dialogues on China as one of Europe’s leading academic forums on Chinese foreign policy and global geopolitical change. Panel sessions covered international law, trade, technology, energy, and the role of the Global South in shaping international affairs. This year’s event also marked the 70th anniversary of China–Serbia friendship.

“Representing APSU abroad demonstrates how our faculty contribute meaningfully to international conversations on law and security,” Baker said. “This year, I was also able to support the participation of diplomats from the U.S. Embassy Belgrade, which ensured that American perspectives were included at a conference that plays an important role in China’s public diplomacy efforts. Facilitating that engagement reflects the partnerships INSMS has developed in the region and underscores the university’s commitment to building global academic and diplomatic connections.”

About Dr. Rudy B. Baker

Dr. Rudy Baker is an assistant professor at the Institute for National Security and Military Studies (INSMS) at Austin Peay State University. He received his legal education at the University of Illinois and the University of California, Berkeley, and earned his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Southern California. His expertise includes international law, comparative constitutional and criminal law, and judicial politics.

About INSMS

APSU’s Institute of National Security and Military Studies (INSMS) is the premier institute of its kind in the Southeastern United States, specializing in education and research on national security and military studies.

Established with significant support from the state legislature, INSMS is dedicated to bolstering Tennessee’s leading role in military collaboration and education. The institute actively supports faculty research on various topics related to national security and military studies. For more information on INSMS and its initiatives, please visit apsu.edu/insms.