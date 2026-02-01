Tennessee National Guard Continues Assisting Local Responders Following Snow and Ice Impacts

Nashville, TN – At the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, more than 270 Soldiers and Airmen with the Tennessee National Guard continue to support state, county, and local emergency responders across Middle and West Tennessee, following snow, ice, and freezing form Winter Storm Fern.

Guardsmen were initially activated to assist stranded motorists, perform health and welfare checks, transport medical personnel to area hospitals, and other tasks as needed.

Currently, their primary focus is removing downed trees impeding travel and access to powerlines for repair, health and welfare checks, and supporting various agencies as they repair infrastructure.

In Davidson County, nearly 170 Soldiers and Airmen are activated supporting recovery efforts. National Guard teams are partnered with Nashville Electric Services, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Nashville Department of Transportation, and other state and local agencies where they are utilizing skid steers and chainsaws to assist with the removal of trees and debris impeding NES linemen.

The Tennessee Guardsmen are organized into 3-4 person “Cut and Toss” teams, primarily clearing trees so NES can access downed and damaged powerlines and restore power. Today these Guardsmen supported NES along Bull Run Road, Merrymount Drive, Newsom Station Road, Old Charlotte Pike, and Rolling Hills Drive.

Guardsmen are also performing similar missions in 23 other counties that include Cheatham County, Chester County, Clay County, Davidson County, Decatur County, Dickson County, Hardeman County, Hardin County, Henderson County, Hickman County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Macon County, Maury County, McNairy County, Perry County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Shelby County, Sumner County, Wayne County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.

Many of these National Guard teams have also partnered with their respective county Emergency Management Agencies and the U.S. and Tennessee Forestry Services to open roadways and restore power to Tennesseans.

The Tennessee National Guard responds to emergencies at the request and direction of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. Should anyone need assistance, please make that request through TEMA.