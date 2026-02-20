Clarksville Obituary: Winfred L. Peveler

Clarksville, TN – (CMSgt) Ret. Winfred L. Peveler, age 93, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, February 17th, 2026 at his residence.

Winfred was born on January 17th, 1933 in Central City, KY to the late George Washington Peveler and Flora Lee Drake. Winfred was also preceded in death by his son, Joe Peveler; brothers Dallas, Boyd, and Bobby; sisters, Nell, Bonnie, Roma, and Eva.

Winfred is survived by his wife, Patricia Peveler; sons, Jeffrey (Sandra) Peveler, Jerry (Mary) Peveler, and Jay (Robin) Peveler; grandchildren, Joey, Gina, Jami, Sarah; great grandchildren, Breanna, Wyatt, Waylon, Jaze, Joey, Rylie, Emerson, and Landon.

Winfred was a 27 yr. Air Force Veteran with campaigns in Korea and Vietnam and an avid member of Spring Creek Baptist Church.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, February 23rd, 2026 at 10:00am in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Bunger and Rev. John Nelson officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 22nd, 2026 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Burial will be on Tuesday, February 24th, 2026 at 10:00am at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West with full military honors.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.