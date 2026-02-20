Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Saratoga Drive area water outage for water valve replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is replacing a water valve on Saratoga Drive and has turned off water service to the following streets Ashbury Road, Shannon Street, Shanee Street and Saratoga Drive (Shannon Street to Bunker Hill Road).

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:30pm.