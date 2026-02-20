Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Continues Road Stretch at Appalachian State

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team faces Appalachian State for a Saturday 10:00am match at the Appalachian State Tennis Courts in Boone, North Carolina.

After splitting their first two matches of the spring, the Governors (4-2) won three-straights against Southern Indiana, Murray State, and Bellarmine, surrendering just one point during the winning streak.

As a team, the APSU Govs are 12-6 in doubles this season, with sweeps in doubles play against USI and Murray State.

Austin Peay State University also is 23-12 in singles matches thus far. Yi-Ching Huang has lost just one match in singles play, coming against the No. 40-ranked by Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings in Vanderbilt’s Bridget Stammel last week.

This will be the first time the Governors will compete against Appalachian State in program history.

Appalachian State is 3-3 this season and had won three-straight games prior to a 4-3 loss, Saturday, at Mercer

About Appalachian State

2025-26 Record: 3-3 (0-0 SBC)

2024-25 Record: 17-7 (9-2 SBC)

Appalachian State fell to North Texas in the NIT Championship.

Follow the APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hits the road to play Wofford on Sunday at 10:00am in Spartanburg, South Carolina.