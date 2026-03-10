Clarksville’s Massage Envy Madison Commons Offers Repair-Focused Massage and Esthetics

Clarksville, TN – Kimberly Wallace has spent the last eight years working at and managing Massage Envy. Since March of 2023, she has owned the Madison Commons location, where she leads a team consisting of fourteen massage therapists and four “amazing” Estheticians.

“I love every part of it,” Wallace confesses. “I love to see the difference we make in people. It’s all about my team, but I get to see clients coming in because of injury or surgery, or maybe they just need a minute, mentally, for themselves. They come in. They see their service provider. They spend 60 – 90 minutes with us, and they are practically skipping out of the room.”

Wallace says a lot of their clients come in for more repair-focused work. “We offer a lot of different enhancements to service, to help with repair options,” Wallace said. “A lot of our therapists do cupping. They do hot stones, and Himalayan salt. They also use theradyne massage tools, and all of that helps with repair-focus. We also have anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving magnesium set up, which we can offer during the service as well.”

Massage Envy Madison Commons (1767 Madison Street Ste B102) also does CBD, scented and unscented, which appeals to those who just need to relax.

“A lot of people are coming in just because the world is awful right now,” Wallace said. “They just want to take care of themselves a little better, and coming out of the pandemic that has become a priority. People are focused on their mental health, their physical and mental well-being overall, and our services really cater to them.

“Massage and Esthetics has been around forever, but lately, there has really been a focus on taking better care of ourselves so we can live a more fulfilled life. Lots of people are taking care of others, and that is wearing them down. When they are physically and mentally healthier, they can take better care of others.”

A lot of Massage Envy clients have monthly memberships. “Some come in once a month to take that time for themselves, to feel better,” Wallace said. “We also have people who come in every two weeks, and some come every week. It really depends on their needs.”

Wallace says her core client base is probably in the 30 – 60 age range, but she is starting to see an uptick with younger clients, in their mid to late 20’s. She also emphasizes, MEMC is an all-inclusive business.

When you walk in you can’t help but be struck by a feeling of serenity. The front windows fill the lobby with light, which blankets shelves holding scores of beautiful plants, a hobby of Wallace. The music is soft and low. The rooms are cozy under dimmed lights.

“The atmosphere is chill,” Wallace said. “We try to provide that for others. Our standards are high, so we don’t get that for ourselves, but we provide that for everyone who walks through the door. Everything is on purpose. It’s all about the atmosphere. The front, you’ll find bright and light and welcoming. The back, you’ll find calm and dim and relaxing.”

Massage Envy offers 60 and 90 minute sessions. “When people try the longer sessions they don’t go back,” Wallace said. “It releases toxins, relaxes muscles, and gets everything moving.”

The good new is there is room in the schedule for more clients. “We have great availability, mornings, afternoons, nights, weekends, and holidays,” Wallace said. “We are only closed on the five main holidays each year.”

Wallace has lots of praise for her manager, Ashley Justice, and the entire MEMC team. “Ashley has a knowledgeable and reliable front desk team,” Wallace said. “My Facebook page is run by someone who has been with me for more than four years. She does an amazing job of really capturing the specials we are doing, or focuses that we are working on. She tells our clients and potential clients why they should be getting a massage or why it matters that we offer facials.”

Also on the Facebook page, you will find service provider spotlights and customer reviews of all the MEMC team members. Wallace says that this community is lucky to have so many talented massage therapists.

“Clarksville is a destination for a lot of things, military, contractors, people from all over the country come here, for work, for Nashville,” Wallace said. “Being a franchisee gets us a lot of name recognition, and the reciprocity to allow other members to enjoy our facility. There are 1,100 of these around the country. With a membership, you can use any of them.

“We get a lot of repeat customers who are eager to come back and try other services. They will have a result in mind. They’ll do a consultation with their expert service provider. The client lets them know what they would like to achieve, and our providers recommend things for them to try, moving forward.”

The list of services can be found at www.massageenvy.com (just enter your zip code) and is extensive. “A lot of people don’t know the entirety of our service menu,” Wallace said. “For example, we do ‘back facials’ which are not just for acne. They’re a great way to get the exfoliation that you’re not getting at home. As the seasons change your skin changes and sometimes you don’t know what’s going on back there. You get Hot steam. It’s a great cozy service. You get light to medium pressure massage throughout the service, back, neck, shoulders, and back of the arms. The exfoliating portion gets all the dead skin.”

Wallace says she’s proud of MEMC’s Google reviews. “They name a lot of our providers. They talk about how clean and inviting our facility is, how friendly the team is, how effective everyone is in meeting their needs.”

At least one employee has been with MEMC for ten years, another is at nine. Wallace employs male and female massage therapists who are adept at working with sports injuries, the military, teachers, and medical personnel.

“Teachers and medical workers carry a lot of stress, and they’re on their feet for long shifts,” Wallace said. “A lot of those folks work on the weekends.

“Stress is a huge problem. It can affect you mentally and/or physically. Anything you can do to reduce stress,in your life, I highly recommend. If it’s coffee a couple of times a week, do it. If it’s massage or stretching, it’s important. Anything you can do in life to reduce your stress will help you enjoy life and live longer.

“On our Facebook page, I always post the benefits of massage. It increases circulation by 25%. Facials encourage deeper relaxation and restful sleep. Follow us. Our members are very interactive. The page is informative, but also very peaceful, approachable, and minimal. We post lots of specials.”

Though it’s a franchise, Wallace’s business is locally owned. “When you’re spending your money here, we’re spending our money in Clarksville,” Wallace said. “So many of our people were born and raised here, and learned their trade right here.

“I’m really grateful for all the relationships we have with our members and our clients. They see us out and about, and they stop and hang out with us, and that is such an amazing feeling. I always want to come at them from a place of gratefulness and appreciation. We could not do this without them. There are 24 families in this building, who our clients support, providing income and a life.

It’s really important to me to be able to do that for every part of the team, and provide excellent services for our clients. Our standards are high, as they should be. I want to make sure if someone asks, ‘where is the last place you had great service’, they think of us.”Monthly memberships start at $65.00 a month, which gets you a one-hour massage/facials/assisted stretches. Additional savings, discounts, and upgrades are available. Kimberly Wallace said, “If you mention this article you can have a 1-hour massage and a 1-hour facial for $130.00, which is basically membership pricing.” That will give you a chance to see how you feel about the services.Massage Envy Madison Commons is open Monday-Friday 9:30am–7:00pm, Saturday and Sunday 10:00am–6:00m. Call 931.221.0616 for more information.