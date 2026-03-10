Clarksville Obituary: Carol Lynn Lawrence

Clarksville, TN – Carol Lynn Lawrence, 65, of Clarksville, TN, formerly of Chicago and Wonder Lake, IL. Passed away on March 6th, 2026 at her home in Clarksville, TN. Carol was born November 25th, 1960, the daughter of the late Anthony and Marilyn (nee Montalbano) Hawrylicz.
She graduated from St. John Bosco Elementary School and Notre Dame High School in Chicago. Carol had recently retired after 36 years of distinguished public service as a Sergeant with the Chicago Police Department and was a member of the PBPA(Unit 156).
Carol is survived by her husband, Steve Lawrence; her three rescue pugs, Twinkee, Winnie, and Mango; her brother, Anthony “Tony” (Rose) Hawrylicz; her nephew, Anthony Francis (Jessica) Hawrylicz; her niece, Lindsay (Fabian) Magallanes; her great-nieces, Ella and Gianna Hawrylicz; her cousins, Mary (Frank) Episcopo and Richard (Sheila) Montalbano; and many relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held at Conboy Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchestser, IL 60154 on Friday, March 13th, 2026 from 3:00pm – 8:00pm. Prayer service will held on Saturday, March 14th at 9:15am at the funeral home followed Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am at Divine Providence Catholic Church, 2550 Mayfair Ave., Westchester, IL. Entombment will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1400 s. Wolf Road, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MidSouth Pug Rescue or the American Cancer Society.
