Austin Peay State University Middle College Students Earn National Recognition for Literary Research

Clarksville, TN – Natalee (Rae) Daniels and Jessica Sun of Middle College at Austin Peay State University were recently selected from among students nationwide to present their literary research at the Sigma Tau Delta International English Convention, to be held from March 29th to April 1st, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Their project—developed under the guidance of an instructor in Austin Peay State University’s Department of Languages and Literature, Cresta McGowan—offers a feminist reading of Esch from Jesmyn Ward’s Salvage the Bones and Maggie from Tennessee Williams’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. The students argue that silence and performative rambling—though seemingly opposite forms of expression—serve as parallel ways women “write themselves into the world.”

The proposal was chosen through the NEHS Convention Presentation Award, a competition for National English Honor Society students that provides full travel funding, lodging, meals, and complimentary registration for the event. This $4,000 honor allows recipients to share the scholarship alongside university presenters and hear from acclaimed authors, including Ward, a two-time National Book Award winner, and Aimee Nezhukumatathil, a Pushcart Prize recipient.

“This recognition affirms that the humanities matter,” McGowan said. “Literature teaches empathy, critical thinking, and perspective—skills that are foundational to leadership and innovation in every field. Our students are not just analyzing texts; they are engaging in conversations that shape culture and human understanding.”

For Sun, the invitation carries personal significance.

“Growing up in a multi-language household, I was always nervous about how far I could take my studies in English,” Sun said. “At home, I spoke Chinese; at school, English. I often struggled to express myself, but with the support of my teachers—especially Mrs. McGowan—I’ve grown confident enough to represent our school at the NEHS Convention. With my talented partner, Rae, I hope to make an impression in New Orleans and carry this experience into my future career.”

Daniels echoed that sentiment, emphasizing how the project highlights the power of language itself.

“Being recognized for this award is such an incredible honor,” Daniels said. “It reminds me how literature and language can bring people together and help us understand one another better.”

The Sigma Tau Delta Convention brings together students and faculty from around the world to celebrate excellence in literary study, creative writing, and critical thought. For Daniels and Sun, it represents a rare opportunity to present original research, attend professional panels, and immerse themselves in a vibrant academic community—all before they graduate from high school.

“It’s inspiring to see high school students recognized at a collegiate level for their intellectual curiosity and literary insight,” McGowan said. “As a former member of Sigma Tau Delta while completing my master’s degree in English and creative writing at APSU, it’s especially meaningful to carry that legacy forward with my own students. Their work demonstrates that the humanities continue to challenge and connect us all.”