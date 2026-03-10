Clarksville Obituary: Rafael Batista Gonzalez, Jr.

Clarksville, TN – Rafael Batista Gonzalez, Jr., age 85, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, February 28th, 2026.

Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00pm on Friday, March 13th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial and Military Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Rafael entered this life on October 30th, 1940, in Santurce, Puerto Rico to the late Rafael Alvarez-Gonzalez and Julia B. Gonzalez. He was a Veteran of The United States Army, having honorably served in Vietnam. Rafael had a great sense of humor. He was also known to be a ladies’ man. He enjoyed working out at the Clarksville Athletic Club and Boxing. Through the years he has enjoyed riding motorcycles. His greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, LaNegra Gonzalez; nephew, Willie “Pepe”; niece, Nancy “Piki” Morrison; brother-in-law, Jose Torruella, and his cousins, Charlie Burgos, Leonardo “Papo” Rios, and Vicente “Chito” Gonzalez.

Survivors include his son, Rafael B. Gonzalez III (Gabriela); grandchildren, Caprice, Ciara (Aaron), and Gabriel; sisters, Carmen, Flora, and Linda; beloved dogs, Goldie and Sadie. He also leaves behind his best friend, Roger Geary, and his son, Alejandro Jungo, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

