Tennessee Vols Basketball Faces Auburn in SEC Tournament Second Round at Bridgestone Arena

#25 Tennessee (21-10 | 11-7 SEC) vs. Auburn (17-15 | 7-11 SEC)

Thursday, March 12th, 2026 | 2:00pm CT / 3:00pm ET

Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena | SEC Network

Nashville, TN – The No. 25/RV Tennessee men’s basketball team (21-10, 11-7) is set to continue the 2025-26 slate Thursday, as it takes on the Auburn Tigers (17-15, 7-11) in the second round of the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Tipoff is set for 2:00pm CT (3:00pm ET).

Fans can watch Thursday’s game on SEC Network and stream on the ESPN App. Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Jimmy Dykes (color) and Alyssa Lang (reporter) will have the call.

Fans state-wide can tune in to their local Vol Network radio affiliate to hear Voice of the Vols Mike Keith and analyst Chris Lofton depict the action.

The Matchup

UT led wire-to-wire in the regular season meeting, a 77-69 home win on 1/31/26. Nate Ament had a game-high 22 points and was one of four Vols with eight rebounds.

In last year’s SEC Tournament, the fourth-seeded Volunteers beat top-seeded Auburn, 70-65, in the semifinals on 3/15/25 behind 20 points from Zakai Zeigler.

UT is 10-4 versus Auburn in the SEC Tournament, including 3-2 in Nashville (3-1 at Bridgestone).

Tennessee is 5-2 in its last seven meetings—both setbacks were on the road—with the Tigers, after dropping six in a row before that.

The last eight contests have been determined by nine or fewer (five within five), averaging 5.6 ppg.

Auburn head coach Steven Pearl is a Tennessee alumnus. He played for his father, Bruce Pearl, on Rocky Top from 2007-11. The Vols went 99-42 in that four-year span.

The Tigers, 3-8 since their 1/31/26 visit to Knoxville, tied for No. 11 in the SEC standings.

Senior forward Keyshawn Hall, a Third Team All-SEC choice, paces Auburn with 20.2 ppg.

News and Notes

Steven Pearl was a UT teammate of Vol Network radio analyst Chris Lofton from 2006-08. Pearl redshirted the first season.

Auburn assistant coach Ira Bowman played for Rick Barnes at Providence for two years (1991- 93), aiding the team to 34 wins.

Auburn’s Joah Shay is the son of Jason Shay, who was an assistant coach at Tennessee from 2005-11.

Tennessee is 76-59 (.563) in SEC Tournament play, including 46-18 (.719) in openers, with five titles. It is 13-8 (.619), with one title, under head coach Rick Barnes.

UT is 21-15 (.583) at Bridgestone Arena, including 13-12 (.520) in SEC Tournament action.

The Volunteers finished top-four in the SEC for the eighth time in the last nine years (fifth in a row).

UT has played just three games (2-1) that did not include a lead of 10-plus either way. Only one (1-0) did not have a nine-point margin.

Rick Barnes‘ 857 wins rank second among active DI coaches and No. 10 all-time (min. 10 years in DI).

UT has had an SEC All-Defensive Team pick seven seasons in a row.

The Vols have had a First Team All-SEC nod in five straight years.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie is the only Vol to start every game this year and his next such nod will be the 100th of his career. His next double-digit scoring total will also be his 100th.

With a 45.3 offensive rebounding percentage, UT is on pace to post, per KenPom, the co-second-best mark this century. It trails only 2000-01 Michigan State (47.0), plus ties 2000-01 Georgetown.

Tennessee is seeking 22-plus wins for the fifth straight year, a feat it has never accomplished before.

Tennessee, Alabama, and Houston are the only schools to make the last three Sweet 16s. Tennessee, Alabama and Duke are the only three in the last two Elite Eights.

UT finished a program-best fifth in the AP Poll, Coaches Poll and KenPom in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

The Volunteers’ 222 wins the last nine years (2017-26) place ninth in Division I. Only Houston (269), Gonzaga (268), Duke (249), Kansas (234), Purdue (229), Saint Mary’s (227), Liberty (224) and Arizona (223) possess more.

Winning Ways

Over the last nine seasons (2017-26), Tennessee (222-84; .725) paces all SEC programs in total victories, overall winning percentage and postseason victories (23). In that span, UT has three SEC titles (2018 and 2024 regular seasons, 2022 tournament).

In that same period, the Volunteers are one of two SEC teams with even 210-plus wins and/or a winning percentage above .690, alongside Auburn (218-86; .717).

Over SEC play across the same span, Tennessee (109-52; .677) is first in both league victories and league winning percentage. The only other schools at even 100-plus wins and/or a .620 clip are Kentucky (107-54; .665), Alabama (104-58; .642) and Auburn (103-59; .636).

Serious Streaks

In just the last five seasons (2021-26), the Vols own a 130-46 (.739) overall record. That is good for the most total wins and the best winning percentage in the SEC, far ahead of Alabama (.720; 126-49) in the former and Auburn (.721; 124-48) in the latter.In that time, Tennessee (62-28; .689) is second in league victories and league winning percentage, behind only Alabama (64-26; .711).

The Volunteers own 20 wins for the fifth season in a row. That ties the longest streak in program history, recorded both from 1980-81 to 194-85 and 2005- 06 to 2009-10. This is Tennessee’s seventh 20-win season in the last nine years and 32nd all-time.

UT has eclipsed 20 victories (21-plus) in all five years of its active streak. Its only prior such five-year streak was from 2005-06 to 2009-10.

Tennessee has double-figure SEC victories for the sixth straight year, good for the second-longest streak in program history. The UT Vols had 10-plus SEC wins 13 seasons in a row from 1964-65 to 1976-77.

UT has notched 11-plus SEC wins in all six seasons of its active streak. That one shy of the top mark in program history, set from 1970-71 to 1976-77

Beasts On The Boards

Tennessee leads the nation, according to KenPom, with a 45.3 offensive rebounding percentage. That is 2.7 above second-ranked Florida (42.6) and 6.2 ahead of third-place Virginia (39.1).

UT is on pace, per KenPom, to be the co-second best offensive rebounding team this century. The Vols trail only 2000-01 Michigan State (47.0), while tying 2000-01 Georgetown (45.3).

The Vols have double-digit offensive rebounds in 30 of 31 games, with 13-plus in 25, 15-plus in 20, 20-plus in six, and 23-plus in four. Their top tally is 26.

UT is first in DI in offensive rebounds per game (16.0), second in rebounding margin (13.3), and fourth in total rebounds per game (42.58).

The Vols have at least 35 total boards in 27 of 31 contests, with 40-plus in 19, 45-plus in 14 and 50- plus in six. Their highest mark is 60.

Jaylen Carey (five times), J.P. Estrella (four), Felix Okpara (four), Bishop Boswell (two), DeWayne Brown II (two) and Nate Ament (one) have all amassed 10 total rebounds in a game this season.

Per KenPom, Jaylen Carey is seventh in the country with his 17.9 offensive rebounding percentage. J.P. Estrella has a 17.6 mark, but does not qualify.

In his second start, versus Gardner-Webb (12/21/25), DeWayne Brown II had 14 rebounds. He tied Grant Williams (3/1/17), Jarnell Stokes (3/3/12) and Brian Williams (12/15/07) for the most by a UT freshman in the last 20 seasons (2006-26). He also tied the fifth-highest total by any Vol in the Rick Barnes era.

The Volunteers pulled down 60 rebounds in the double-overtime victory against Texas A&M (1/13/26) and conceded just 35 (plus-25). It marked their first time with 55-plus rebounds since grabbing 58 on 11/18/08 versus UT Martin. UT had 24 offensive boards and allowed only 10 (plus-14).

Jaylen Carey (10p, 9r) was one rebound away from giving Tennessee three players with double-digit boards and double-doubles, as Bishop Boswell (13p, 11r) and Felix Okpara (10p, 12r) both hit that mark.

In the overtime win at Georgia (1/28/26), Tennessee grabbed 52 rebounds and allowed only 27 (plus-25). It also pulled down an 26 offensive boards while giving up just seven (plus-19). Two Vols, J.P. Estrella and Felix Okpara, had as many offensive boards individually as the Bulldogs did as a team. Bishop Boswell (13p, 10r) tallied a double-double, while Estrella (17p, 9r) and Okpara (6p, 11r) nearly did so.

In the victory over Auburn (1/31/26), UT had four players—Nate Ament, Bishop Boswell, Jaylen Carey and Amari Evans—grab eight rebounds.

It marked the second such instance for the Volunteers in the last 20 seasons (2006-26), alongside a 12/23/13 game versus Morehead State. DeWayne Brown II gave UT five players with seven-plus boards, its first such occurrence in the last two decades and just the fourth by any SEC team in league play.

At Kentucky (2/7/26), DeWayne Brown II pulled down a game-best 12 rebounds. That tied for the third-most by a Tennessee freshman in an SEC game the last 20 seasons (2006-26). The only others to hit that mark are Grant Williams (14 on 3/1/17 at LSU), Jarnell Stokes (14 on 3/3/12 against Vanderbilt), Tobias Harris (12 on 1/29/11 at Ole Miss) and Wayne Chism (12 on 2/10/07 against Vanderbilt).

The Volunteers hauled in 25 offensive rebounds versus #17/18 Alabama (2/28/26), a program best in an SEC regulation contest.

J.P. Estrella (20p, 10r) logged his first double-double in SEC play versus #24/22 Vanderbilt (3/7/26), while Felix Okpara (8p, 10r) nearly had one, as well.

Conference Acclaim

Three Volunteers earned postseason honors from the league’s coaches. Ja’Kobi Gillespie garnered First Team All-SEC status. Nate Ament received Second Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman Team nods. Felix Okpara earned SEC All-Defensive Team distinction.

Tennessee and Florida were the only teams with a first- and second-team selection. This marked the fifth year in a row the Volunteers had multiple first and/or second-team designees, as well as the fifth year in a row they had a first-team selection.

Okpara gave Tennessee an SEC All-Defensive Team choice for the seventh consecutive year. No other team in the league has even made the list the last two seasons.

In the Associated Press honors released the next day, Gillespie won SEC Newcomer of the Year. It marked the third year in a row a Volunteer won the award from either the coaches or the AP.

Additionally, Gillespie and Ament both collected AP Second Team All-SEC recognition.