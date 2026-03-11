Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage, Lane Closure for Ashland City Road and surrounding areas for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement work on Thursday, March 12th, 2026, at 10:00pm on the following streets and roads.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity.

Ashland City Road (Chesterfield Circle to Old Ashland City Road)

2401 – 2409 Old Ashland City Road

Beacon Drive

Layton Road

Barkley Drive

Branch Road

The westbound lane will be closed on Ashland City Road from Chesterfield Circle to Ashland City Road. Traffic will be shifted into the turning lane to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the lane reopened by approximately 4:00am on Friday, March 13th.