Clarksville Obituary: Daron Haynesworth

Clarksville, TN – Daron Haynesworth, age 65, passed away on March 10th, 2026. Born on January 20th, 1961, Haynesworth will be remembered by family, friends, and all who knew him for the life he lived and the memories he leaves behind.

Throughout his life, Daron Haynesworth touched many people with his presence and the relationships he built within his community. Those closest to him will remember his kindness, his strength, and the lasting impact he made on the lives around him. His passing leaves a deep sense of loss among those who knew and loved him.

Family members and friends are invited to pay their respects during visitation on Wednesday, March 18th, 2026, from 12:00pm until 7:00pm at Foston Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life service honoring Daron Haynesworth will be held on Thursday, March 19th, 2026, beginning at 11:00am at Christ the Healer Church.

Daron Haynesworth will be remembered for the life he lived and the legacy of memories he leaves with those who knew him. Family and friends are encouraged to come together to celebrate his life and honor his memory.

