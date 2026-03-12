Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Battles Through Three Matches at Georgia State Day of Duals

Atlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team went 1-2 in their three matches at the Georgia State Day of Duals on Wednesday. The APSU Govs dropped an early morning match to Eastern Kentucky, bounced back to earn a win over in-state foe Tennessee Tech, and fell to host (RV) Georgia State in their final match.

The Govs fell in a 4-1 decision to EKU. Bailey Hope and Ashley Boswell won their match on the No. 2 court in straight sets, 21-16 and 21-17.

Austin Peay State University then rebounded with a 4-1 win over Tennessee Tech. The APSU Govs swept the first flight, with the pair of Aubreigh Oswald and Addi Hultquist winning in straight sets on court No.4, including a 21-8 first set win, and the pair of Emma Loiars and Cami Missig winning in three sets, winning the final set 15-8.

Austin Peay State University then fell in a 5-0 decision to (RV) Georgia State. All courts fell in straight sets.

Results APSU vs. EKU

1. Molly Shomock/Riley Cutlerdef. Grace Austin/Isabella Russell (APSU) 21-18, 14-21, 15-13

2. Ashley Boswell/Bailey Hope (APSU) def. Carlyn Mcallister/Kaiya Ward (EKU) 21-16, 21-17

3. Gabriella Armitage/Elpida Pitsigkoni (EKU) def. Jordyn Beneteau/Alyson Cooper (APSU) 21-13, 21-13

4. Amanda Floystad/Sutton Sales (EKU) def. Aubreigh Oswald/Addi Hultquist (APSU) 21-11, 21-18

5. Arilyn Lee/ Zsa Zsa Ferguson (EKU) def. Emma Loiars/Cami Missig (APSU) 21-12, 21-18

Results APSU vs. TTU

1. MK Roberts/Vivian Robards(TTU) def. Isabella Russell/Grace Austin (APSU) 17-21, 21-15, 15-9

2. Bailey Hope/Ashley Boswell (APSU) def. Kyana Gabriel Jordyn Hamlin 21-16, 21-7

3. Alyson Cooper/Jordyn Beneteau (APSU) def. Piper Jones/Audrey Kilgore (TTU) 21-11, 21-18

4. Aubreigh Oswald/Addi Hultquist (APSU) def. Kaesha Walker/Maggie Kamp (TTU) 21-8, 21-19

5. Cami Missig/Emma Loiars (APSU) def. Zoe Mish/Alanah Craig (TTU) 12-21, 21-12, 15-8

Results APSU vs. GSU

1. Savannah Ebarb/Bella Troncake (GSU) Grace Austin/Isabella Russell (APSU) 21-16, 21-12

2. Danica Singleton/Michaela Jefferson (GSU) def. Ashley Boswell/Bailey Hope (APSU) 21-16, 21-12

3. Kealy Dinner/Ella Mozeleski(GSU) def. Jordyn Beneteau/Alyson Cooper (APSU) 21-14, 21-8

4. Adaline Thompson/Noalani Nuez (GSU) def. Aubreigh Oswald/Addi Hultquist (APSU) 21-12, 21-14

5. Bella Compean/Taryn Dickey(GSU) def. Emma Loiars/Cami Missig (APSU) 21-12, 21-5

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team makes it’s debut this season in Clarksville with the Stache Bashe at the Atkins Family Beach Volleyball Facility March 13th and 14th. They will face Wingate, Tusculum, and Chattanooga.