Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Northeast Elementary, Middle and High School Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve replacement work at Northeast Elementary, Middle, and High School on Tuesday, March 17th, 2026, at 8:00am that will cause a water outage and low water pressure for the following areas.

A water outage will affect the following areas from 8:00am to 3:30pm.

Northeast Elementary School

Northeast Middle School

Northeast High School

Low water pressure will affect the following subdivisions and areas from 8:00am to 3:30pm.

Eagles Landing Subdivision

Eagles Bluff Subdivision

Timber Springs Subdivision

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:30pm.