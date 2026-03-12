Clarksville Police Department Seeking Public’s Help to Locate Missing Teen Makyiah Perkins

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Makyiah Perkins. She was last seen on February 3rd, 2026, at approximately 12:30pm at a residence on Chesapeake Lane.

Makyiah is 5’1” tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds, and has black hair with blonde highlights and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a cream-colored hoodie underneath and black pants.

Detectives learned that Makyiah took a Lyft to an apartment complex in Nashville and are working with other agencies in an effort to locate her. She was also seen on social media on March 4th, 2026, and appeared to still be in the Nashville area.

Anyone with information about Makyiah’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status, or contact CPD Detective S. Salazar at 931.648.0656, ext. 5383.