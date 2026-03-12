Fort Campbell and Fort Knox Families Join Military Kids Day Celebration in Frankfort

Frankfort, KY – More than 100 children of military families gathered at the Capitol Annex in Frankfort Thursday, February 19th, 2026, for the annual Military Kids Day.

Hosted by the Kentucky Senate, the event brought together families from the Kentucky National Guard, Fort Knox, and Fort Campbell for a day of connection and learning about state government.

Karen Lamberton, spouse of Kentucky’s adjutant general, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Hal Lamberton, welcomed the military kids and families before they met legislative and executive branch leaders.

“On behalf of everyone involved, I want to express our sincere gratitude to all who make this event possible each year,” said Lamberton. “We are especially thankful to our legislators and those in government leadership who continue to support it, recognizing that the citizens here are incredibly important to our communities and our state. For that support, we are truly grateful.”

Due to ongoing renovations at the Kentucky State Capitol, this year’s event was held entirely at the Capitol Annex and the nearby education building. Despite the change in venue, attendance was strong and the atmosphere remained energetic.

The event provided an up-close view of how state government operates and makes laws, with interactive activities focusing on the importance of civic engagement and public service.

Families visited multiple activity stations, paused for photo opportunities, and connected with other military families from across the state.

“My favorite part about going to the Capitol Annex was meeting General Lamberton’s wife – she’s nice!” said Gwyn Reinersman, daughter of U.S. Army Maj. Michael Reinersman. “Also, the flight simulators in the education center were fun. The whole capitol experience, seeing how the legislative branch runs, it was a very memorable experience with my dad.”

Having participated in the event for the last six years, Lamberton’s goal has always been to show love to military kids by letting them know how much a part of the military family they are. She praised them for how resilient and special they were.

“The one thing I have noticed over the years that I’ve had the pleasure of being here is that you are all superstars; you’re rock stars,” said Lamberton. “You’re intelligent, bright, and head and shoulders above the rest.”

The Kentucky National Guard supported the event with static military displays while the Kentucky Aviation Museum provided hands-on activities such as games, flight simulators, and interactive exhibits.

State Sen. Jimmy Higdon, State Sen. Matthew Deneen, Deputy State Treasurer, Russell Webber, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Brian Wertzler, the deputy adjutant general of the Kentucky National Guard, were also among the distinguished guests and speakers for the program. The event served a dual purpose: honoring the children of Service members while fostering a deeper understanding of civic engagement.

For the Kentucky National Guard, participating in this event exemplifies the Guard’s continued commitment to maintaining strong community partnerships that support military families as they serve the commonwealth and the nation.