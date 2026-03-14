Clarksville Obituary: Lester Albert Mai

Clarksville, TN – Lester Albert Mai, age 93, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on March 12th, 2026.

Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, March 17th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor James Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Lester was born on January 9th, 1933, in Golden Valley, North Dakota, to Sam and Emma Mai. He proudly served his country as a Veteran of the United State Navy. After his military service, Lester built a successful career working in construction and as an electrician. He was known for his strong work ethic, skillful hands, and dedication to providing for his family.

On August 31st, 1956, Lester married the love of his life, Patricia Mai. Together they built a life centered on faith, family, and hard work. Lester was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and friend who inspired everyone who knew him with his kindness, wisdom, and steady presence.

A lifelong Lutheran, Lester’s faith was an important part of his life and guided the way he cared for others. He also had a deep love for automobiles and enjoyed spending time working on and admiring cars.

Lester is survived by his children, Daniel (Linda) Mai, Leann (Tony) Stoneham, Douglas (Valarie) Mai, and Steve Mai. He is also survived by his sisters, Ardella Nelson and Jennette Mai, 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren, all of whom will cherish his memory.

﻿ Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 video. Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 video.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Mai; his parents, Sam and Emma Mai; his brother, Paul Mai; sister, Jenease Camp, and grandson, Bobby Mai.

Lester will be remembered as a man of faith, strength, and dedication whose life touched many. His legacy lives on through the family he loved and the countless lives he inspired.

He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Pallbearers will be Brian Mai, Joe Welch, Micheal Mai, Brandon Smith, Billy Reed, and Dalton Sueiro.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison St, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com