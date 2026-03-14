Clarksville Obituary: Lester Albert Mai

Clarksville, TN – Lester Albert Mai, age 93, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on March 12th, 2026.
Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, March 17th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor James Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Lester was born on January 9th, 1933, in Golden Valley, North Dakota, to Sam and Emma Mai. He proudly served his country as a Veteran of the United State Navy. After his military service, Lester built a successful career working in construction and as an electrician. He was known for his strong work ethic, skillful hands, and dedication to providing for his family.
On August 31st, 1956, Lester married the love of his life, Patricia Mai. Together they built a life centered on faith, family, and hard work. Lester was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and friend who inspired everyone who knew him with his kindness, wisdom, and steady presence.
A lifelong Lutheran, Lester’s faith was an important part of his life and guided the way he cared for others. He also had a deep love for automobiles and enjoyed spending time working on and admiring cars.
Lester is survived by his children, Daniel (Linda) Mai, Leann (Tony) Stoneham, Douglas (Valarie) Mai, and Steve Mai. He is also survived by his sisters, Ardella Nelson and Jennette Mai, 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren, all of whom will cherish his memory.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Mai; his parents, Sam and Emma Mai; his brother, Paul Mai; sister, Jenease Camp, and grandson, Bobby Mai.
Lester will be remembered as a man of faith, strength, and dedication whose life touched many. His legacy lives on through the family he loved and the countless lives he inspired.
He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Pallbearers will be Brian Mai, Joe Welch, Micheal Mai, Brandon Smith, Billy Reed, and Dalton Sueiro.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison St, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com