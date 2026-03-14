Austin Peay State University Lacrosse Falls 17-6 to Winthrop at Morgan Brothers Field

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team fell to Winthrop, 17-6, Saturday at Morgan Brothers Field.

After Winthrop (4-3) opened the game on a 5-0 run, Austin Peay (4-4) got on the board when Tori Ross scored on a free position shot. The Eagles then pushed their lead to 7-1 with the final goal of the first period and the first goal of the second period.

At the 11:18 mark in the second quarter, the Governors added another goal when Katie Ferrara scored on an assist from Mak Patten, cutting the deficit to five, 7-2. After another Winthrop goal, Sophia Schwab scored on a free position shot to make the score 8-3 with 9:47 remaining in the opening half, but Winthrop closed on a 5-0 run and led 12-3 at the half.

In the third quarter, Winthrop extended its lead to 16-3 with four goals while keeping the Governors off the scoreboard in the period.

Schwab opened the final period with back-to-back man-up goals for Austin Peay State University, scoring the first on free position shot and the next on an assist from Houttekier. But Wintrhop answered with its final goal of the game at the 9:20 mark, pushing its lead to 17-5 before Ferrara scored the final goal of the game at the 7:15 mark to close the scoring in the 17-6 decision.

Schwab led the Governors with three goals, while Erin-Kate Roeder tallied six saves and Scarlett Hazzard totaled two saves.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ inaugural season, follow the Austin Peay State University lacrosse team on X (@GovsWLAX) and Instagram (@govswlax).

Next Up For APSU Lacrosse

The Austin Peay State University lacrosse team continues its four-game homestand when it takes on Iona this Monday at 11:00am at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.