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Clarksville Obituary: Tommy Lee Little

January 29th, 1961 - March 24th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Tommy Lee Little
Tommy Lee Little

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Tommy Lee Little, age 65, of Clarksville, TN passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 24th, 2026 at Vanderbilt, Clarksville Campus.

Tommy was born on January 29th, 1961 in Clarksville, TN to Murl Lee Little and Lila Vick Little.

Tommy is survived by his parents, Murl and Lila Little; sons, Curtis Lee Little and Shay Tyler Little; Life partner of 18 years, Karen Lyle; brother, Danny Lee Little; and grandson, Noah Dean Little.

Tommy was predeceased by his son, Justin Lee Little and will be reunited with him.

Tommy was a Clarksville native who served his community up until his retirement from the City of Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com

To send flowers to the family of Tommy, please visit our floral store.
 

About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.

Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations. 

For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com

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