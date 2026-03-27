Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Sweeps Friday Matches at Shoals Beach Bash

Florence, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team went 2-0 in their matches against Tusculum and Spring Hill College, Friday, winning 4-1 in both during the opening day of the Shoals Beach Bash.

The Govs began the day with a 4-1 win over Tusculum, their third victory over the Pioneers in as many matches this season. The pairs of Isabella Russell and Grace Austin, Bailey Hope and Ashley Boswell, and Jordyn Beneteau and Addi Hultquist each won in straight sets on the No. 1, 2, and 4 courts, respectively. Sage Raby and Emily Freel also pulled out a three-set win, winning 15-12 in the final set, to secure Raby’s first collegiate victory.

Austin Peay State University returned to action later in the day with a 4-1 win over Spring Hill in their first matchup of the season. Russell and Austin picked up a straight-sets win on the No. 1 court, while the pairing of Hultquist and Beneteau did the same on the No. 4 court. In the No. 5 pairing, Raby and Freel also added a straight-sets victory before Bailey Hope and Ashley Boswell won in three sets, with a 16-14 victory in the final set, to close the match.

The APSU Govs close the Shoals Beach Bash, Saturday, with matches against Atlantic Sun Conference foes Eastern Kentucky and North Alabama at 10:00am and 4:00pm, respectively.

Results: Austin Peay vs. Spring Hill

4.Jordyn Beneteau/Addi Hultquist (APSU) def. Regan Huff/Lilly Casey (SHC) 21-12, 21-16

Results: Ausitn Peay vs. Tusculum