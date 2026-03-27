44.2 F
Clarksville
Friday, March 27, 2026
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Sweeps Friday Matches at Shoals Beach...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Sweeps Friday Matches at Shoals Beach Bash

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Tops Tusculum, Spring Hill in Florence Matches. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Tops Tusculum, Spring Hill in Florence Matches. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballFlorence, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team went 2-0 in their matches against Tusculum and Spring Hill College, Friday, winning 4-1 in both during the opening day of the Shoals Beach Bash.

The Govs began the day with a 4-1 win over Tusculum, their third victory over the Pioneers in as many matches this season. The pairs of Isabella Russell and Grace Austin, Bailey Hope and Ashley Boswell, and Jordyn Beneteau and Addi Hultquist each won in straight sets on the No. 1, 2, and 4 courts, respectively. Sage Raby and Emily Freel also pulled out a three-set win, winning 15-12 in the final set, to secure Raby’s first collegiate victory.

Austin Peay State University returned to action later in the day with a 4-1 win over Spring Hill in their first matchup of the season. Russell and Austin picked up a straight-sets win on the No. 1 court, while the pairing of Hultquist and Beneteau did the same on the No. 4 court. In the No. 5 pairing, Raby and Freel also added a straight-sets victory before Bailey Hope and Ashley Boswell won in three sets, with a 16-14 victory in the final set, to close the match.

The APSU Govs close the Shoals Beach Bash, Saturday, with matches against Atlantic Sun Conference foes Eastern Kentucky and North Alabama at 10:00am and 4:00pm, respectively.

Results: Austin Peay vs. Spring Hill

  1. Isabella Rusell/Grace Austin(APSU) def. Ally Lane/ Jaylyne Bell (SHC) 21-19, 21-7
  2. Bailey Hope/Ashley Boswell (APSU) def. Marissa Peck/Claire Hayes (SHC) 21-19, 22-24, 16-14
  3. Ashlyn Whiteside/Landry Tea (SHC) def. Emma Loiars/Cami Missig (APSU) 21-15, 16-21, 15-11

4.Jordyn Beneteau/Addi Hultquist (APSU) def. Regan Huff/Lilly Casey (SHC) 21-12, 21-16 

  1. Sage Raby/Emily Freel(APSU) def. Zoe Valan/Riley Key (WU) 25-23, 21-12

Results: Ausitn Peay vs. Tusculum 

  1. Isabella Rusell/Grace Austin (APSU) def. Hannah Marsh/Sofia Vega Barrantes (TU) 21-16 21-17
  2. Bailey Hope/Ashley Boswell (APSU) def. Sylvia Liszewski/Brynn Smith (TU) 21-19, 21-16
  3. Cooper George /Dasha Nikolaeva (TU) def. Emma Loiars/Cami Missig (APSU) 15-21, 21-18, 15-10
  4. Addi Hultquist/Jordyn Beneteau (APSU) def. Jordyn Anderson/Ryann Gallagher (TU) 21-15, 21-12
  5. Sage Raby/Emily Freel (APSU) def. Siri Aasgard/AllyDoty (TU) 16-21, 21-19, 15-12
Previous article
Clarksville Obituary: Tommy Lee Little
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information