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Update: Tennessee Highway Patrol Responds to Deadly CMCSS School Bus Crash Near Highway 70 in Carroll County

News Staff
By News Staff
Bus Crash

Tennessee Highway Patrol - THPCarroll County, TN – First and foremost, our hearts are with the families impacted by this devastating loss.

On Friday, March 27th, 2026, around 12:00pm, Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) troopers responded to a serious multi-vehicle crash on Highway 70 in Carroll County involving a TDOT dump truck, a Montgomery County school bus, and a passenger vehicle.

The school bus was transporting students on a field trip.

Tragically, two students on the bus were killed. Several others were injured, with multiples airlifted to trauma centers in Nashville and Memphis.

The cause of the crash remains under active investigation. We are working to gather all facts before releasing additional details.

We will provide updates as confirmed information becomes available.

We are grateful to the first responders, EMS, and flight crews whose quick actions helped save lives.

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