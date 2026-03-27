Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage for Water Valve replacement on Ashland City Road and surrounding areas

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement work on Thursday, March 26th, 2026, at 10:00pm for the following streets and roads.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity.

Ashland City Road (North Seven Mile Ferry Road to Max Court)

North Seven Mile Ferry Road (1045 to 1182 North Seven Mile Ferry Road)

Pumping Station Road

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 2:00am on Friday, March 27th.