Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement for Old Hopkinsville Highway and surrounding areas

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement work on Tuesday, March 31st, 2026, at 8:00am for the following streets and roads.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity.

1984 & 1986 Fort Campbell Boulevard

Old Hopkinsville Highway (Eva Drive to the dead end)

102 Ambrose Drive

Britton Springs Road (Fort Campbell Boulevard to Ambrose Drive)

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 4:00pm.