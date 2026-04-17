Clarksville Obituary: Janice Hayes

Clarksville, TN – Janice Hayes, age 76, of South Side, TN passed away surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, April 14th, 2026 at Signature Health Care of Erin.
Janice was born on March 12th, 1950 in Michigan.
Janice is survived by her son, Lindsey Fain.
Per Janice’s wishes she will be laid to rest in a private family service.
Janice will be missed for her love of family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made on www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
To send flowers to the family of Janice, please visit our floral store.
About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.
Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations.
For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com