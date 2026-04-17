Clarksville Obituary: Janice Hayes

Clarksville, TN – Janice Hayes, age 76, of South Side, TN passed away surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, April 14th, 2026 at Signature Health Care of Erin.

Janice was born on March 12th, 1950 in Michigan.

Janice is survived by her son, Lindsey Fain.

Per Janice’s wishes she will be laid to rest in a private family service.

Janice will be missed for her love of family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made on www.nealtarpleyparchman.com