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Clarksville Obituary: Kenneth Eugene Hill

December 14th, 1953 - April 29th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
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Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Kenneth Eugene Hill, age 72, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Vanderbilt, Clarksville campus.

Kenneth was born on December 14th, 1953 in Nashville, TN to the late Earnest Edward Hill, Jr. and Catherine Alberta Hill.

Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Rita Lynn Dyce of Clarksville, TN.

Kenneth will be remembered for his dedication to his wife Rita, his community through CMCSS, and his faith. He is loved by many and will be missed by all.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 6th, 2026 at 2:00pm at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow directly after the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be directed to www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.

To send flowers to the family of Kenneth, please visit our floral store.
 

About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.

Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations. 

For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com

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