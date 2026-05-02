Clarksville Obituary: Kenneth Eugene Hill

Clarksville, TN – Kenneth Eugene Hill, age 72, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Vanderbilt, Clarksville campus.

Kenneth was born on December 14th, 1953 in Nashville, TN to the late Earnest Edward Hill, Jr. and Catherine Alberta Hill.

Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Rita Lynn Dyce of Clarksville, TN.

Kenneth will be remembered for his dedication to his wife Rita, his community through CMCSS, and his faith. He is loved by many and will be missed by all.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 6th, 2026 at 2:00pm at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow directly after the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be directed to www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.