Clarksville Gas and Water Department to begin Natural Gas Service Line Work in Richview Park subdivision

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will begin natural gas distribution system maintenance on Monday, May 4th, 2026, which will affect the following streets in the Richview Park subdivision.

Streets Affected

South Richview Road

Richview Court

Richview Place

Ladd Drive

Melodie Drive

Ermine Drive

Ginger Drive

Madison Street (2198 to 2206)

Weather permitting, the planned work will take place over the next few months on weekdays during daylight hours by Gas Department crews. The work involves replacing damaged tracer wire on existing underground natural gas service lines where needed with new tracer line.

The tracer line helps utility workers more accurately locate underground gas lines and reduce accidental damage during any future excavation.

Construction crews and equipment will spot dig in yards to locate the service line or sections of line for tracer line replacement. Crews will work safely and efficiently to minimize disruption and complete this system maintenance as quickly as possible.

Technicians are identifiable by their Clarksville Gas Department uniform and official City of Clarksville, Tennessee employee identification badge. If you are unsure if a technician is valid, please call our office directly at 931.645.7422 to verify.

A Clarksville Gas & Water contractor will make yard repairs, including seed and straw, following the initial work.

This work is part of the department’s ongoing commitment to serving customers with a safe and reliable natural gas system in accordance with prescribed federal safety standards at no additional cost to residents.

If you have concerns, please contact the Gas Department management staff at 931.645.7422 during normal business hours, Monday-Friday between 8:00am and 4:30pm.