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Clarksville Obituary: Pearlie Jean McCullough

November 20th, 1981 — May 2nd, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Pearlie Jean McCullough
Pearlie Jean McCullough

Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation ServicesClarksville, TN – Pearlie Jean McCullough, age 44, passed away peacefully on May 2nd, 2026, at Park Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Care. Born on November 20th, 1981, Pearlie’s life was marked by her unwavering love and dedication to her family, her true passion and joy.

Throughout her career, Pearlie demonstrated a meticulous work ethic and commitment to excellence in her role as a billing and coding specialist for Aetna, touching the lives of many through her professional contributions.

However, it was within the embrace of her family that she found her deepest happiness. Pearlie loved her husband, Jeffrey McCullough, and her children, Miles and Monroe McCullough, with a profound and tender devotion that defined her every day.

Pearlie’s heart was anchored by her loved ones. She cherished the time spent with Jeffrey and their children, investing deeply in nurturing bonds filled with love and support. Her family was the center of her world, and her presence will be profoundly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband Jeffrey McCullough, her son Miles McCullough, her daughter Monroe McCullough, and her father Charles Baxter. Pearlie was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Brenda Baxter.

Pearlie Jean McCullough’s life was a testament to the power of love and commitment to family. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved her and were fortunate to be part of her journey. As we honor her life, we remember her enduring kindness, her dedication, and the warmth she brought to all who knew her.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Pearlie Jean McCullough, please visit our flower store.
 

About Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services serves the needs of families in Montgomery County and surrounding areas. Gateway is a family business, owned and operated by two funeral directors with more than  30 years of combined professional funeral service experience. The name, “Gateway” was chosen as a tribute to Clarksville’s nickname, “Gateway to the New South”. We are proud to be a part of Clarksville!

 We have been true to the principles that have made us a successful, small-town family-owned business, remaining focused on our hometown values.

We invite you to call or visit Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services for a personal tour, and to get answers to questions on cremation options, funeral prices, and funeral pre-planning.

For more information, visit www.gatewayfh.com

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