Clarksville Obituary: Pearlie Jean McCullough

Clarksville, TN – Pearlie Jean McCullough, age 44, passed away peacefully on May 2nd, 2026, at Park Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Care. Born on November 20th, 1981, Pearlie’s life was marked by her unwavering love and dedication to her family, her true passion and joy.

Throughout her career, Pearlie demonstrated a meticulous work ethic and commitment to excellence in her role as a billing and coding specialist for Aetna, touching the lives of many through her professional contributions.

However, it was within the embrace of her family that she found her deepest happiness. Pearlie loved her husband, Jeffrey McCullough, and her children, Miles and Monroe McCullough, with a profound and tender devotion that defined her every day.

Pearlie’s heart was anchored by her loved ones. She cherished the time spent with Jeffrey and their children, investing deeply in nurturing bonds filled with love and support. Her family was the center of her world, and her presence will be profoundly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband Jeffrey McCullough, her son Miles McCullough, her daughter Monroe McCullough, and her father Charles Baxter. Pearlie was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Brenda Baxter.

Pearlie Jean McCullough’s life was a testament to the power of love and commitment to family. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved her and were fortunate to be part of her journey. As we honor her life, we remember her enduring kindness, her dedication, and the warmth she brought to all who knew her.