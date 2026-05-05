APSU Baseball Faces Southeast Missouri State University in Last Midweek Matchup of 2026 Season

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team hits the road for its final midweek matchup of the 2026 season at Southeast Missouri State, starting on Wednesday, May 6th, at 6:00pm at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Due to inclement weather in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Tuesday, the game against Southeast Missouri was rescheduled to Wednesday.

Austin Peay (23-24, 13-11 ASUN) is coming off an Atlantic Sun Conference series win at home against Central Arkansas. The Governors remain in fourth place in the ASUN Gold Division after the weekend, but move up just two games out of first place. North Alabama remains at the top of the division, just one game ahead of Central Arkansas and Lipscomb, who are tied for second place.

The Governors used just five arms in games one and two in their series against the Bears last weekend, with two being used in the first game, as junior right-hander Cody Airington threw a career-high eight innings while picking up his fourth win of the season.

Southeast Missouri State (31-16, 12-9 OVC) has lost its last four games after getting swept by Ohio Valley Conference leader Eastern Illinois in its conference series over the weekend. SEMO did win its series against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville the weekend prior, taking the first two games before falling in the series finale.

The Last Time

The last time these two squads met came on March 19th, 2024, in Clarksville. The Redhawks came away with an 8-7 win in nonconference action.

The Governors brought their bats as they collected eight extra-base hits, with former Gov Lyle Miller-Green hitting a pair of home runs and driving in three runs.

The Redhawks worked three straight walks with an out in the ninth before striking out for the second out in the inning. But a wild pitch brought in the game-winning run for SEMO, as Collin Wilma closed out the final inning for his third save of the season.

Pitching Probables

Junior right-hander Elijah Underhill will make his fourth start of the season against the Redhawks. He has pitched to a 1-0 record and an 8.20 ERA this season, while striking out 16 batters across 18.2 innings of work. Southeast Missouri’s starter has not been announced.

Series History

Southeast Missouri leads the all-time series 62-44, with the Redhawks coming into the midweek contest with a two-game winning streak in the series.

The first time these two teams met was in the 1962 NCAA Midwest Regional in Jonesboro, Arkansas. It was the Governors’ first NCAA Tournament appearance. Austin Peay State University opened the tournament against Southeast Missouri on May 18 and won 2-1. They went on to go 3-0 in the tournament, taking the next two games against Central Missouri on the 18th and 19th, winning 6-1 and 9-4, respectively.

The series is fairly even when playing at Southeast Missouri, as the Redhawks lead 26-21 in games played in Cape Girardeau.

Milestones Watch List

Head coach Roland Fanning has a 129-91 record at Austin Peay State University, which is the fifth-most by a head coach in program history. He is now just five wins away from becoming the fourth-most winningest coach in APSU program history. Leon Sandifer, who collected 133 wins across 18 seasons, is currently ahead of Fanning, with a 133-146 career record as a Governor.

Broadcast Information

The midweek will be streamed on ESPN+.

Follow Along

Keep up to date with all Governors baseball on the official website of Austin Peay State University Athletics – www.LetsGoPeay.com. Follow @GovsBSB on X and Instagram for all Governors Baseball updates and ticket information as they happen.