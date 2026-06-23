Clarksville Obituary: Patricia B. Davidson

Clarksville, TN – Patricia B. Davidson, age 81, of Palmyra, TN, passed away on June 20th, 2026. She was born on May 31st, 1945 in Nashville, TN, to Harold and Anna Baker. Patricia enjoyed music, history and genealogy. Mostly, she enjoyed time spent with those she loved.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Davidson. Patricia is survived by her children: Rob (Christy) Davidson, Jeff (Jennie) Davidson, Jason Davidson, Michael (Heather) Davidson, and Scott (Bekah) Davidson; 14 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Suzanne Sykes and Nancy Feig.
The family would like to express their most heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff at Spring Meadows Health Care for the care and attention they gave to Mrs. Davidson. They truly made it feel like a second home for her.
There will be a private service at a later date.
Please visit Patricia’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com