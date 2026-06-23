Clarksville Obituary: Patricia B. Davidson

Clarksville, TN – Patricia B. Davidson, age 81, of Palmyra, TN, passed away on June 20th, 2026. She was born on May 31st, 1945 in Nashville, TN, to Harold and Anna Baker. Patricia enjoyed music, history and genealogy. Mostly, she enjoyed time spent with those she loved.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Davidson. Patricia is survived by her children: Rob (Christy) Davidson, Jeff (Jennie) Davidson, Jason Davidson, Michael (Heather) Davidson, and Scott (Bekah) Davidson; 14 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Suzanne Sykes and Nancy Feig.

The family would like to express their most heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff at Spring Meadows Health Care for the care and attention they gave to Mrs. Davidson. They truly made it feel like a second home for her.

There will be a private service at a later date.

Please visit Patricia’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.