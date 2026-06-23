Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Missing 61-Year-Old Nathaniel Eugene Roberson

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 61-year-old Nathaniel Eugene Roberson, who has been reported missing.

A family member filed a missing persons report on June 18th, 2026, stating they last saw Nathaniel on April 30th, 2026. Nathaniel is approximately 6 feet tall, weighs about 210 pounds, is bald, bow-legged, and walks with a noticeable limp.

He may be driving a black 2018 Nissan Altima and is known to frequent the Lincoln Homes area, Bob’s Discount Tobacco, Midtown Inn, and B&L Market.

Anyone with information regarding Nathaniel’s whereabouts is asked to contact CPD Detective Cash at 931.648.0656, ext. 5264.