|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee House begins Budget Hearings Newer: DUI Memorial Sign Program Legislation Advances, TalentED Project is launched »
Landon Kelly drives in 5 runs to help APSU Baseball upset North Carolina State
APSU Sports Information
Raleigh, NC – Third baseman Landon Kelly had five RBI to lead Austin Peay State University’s baseball team to a 7-3 victory against No. 6-ranked North Carolina State, Sunday afternoon at Doak Field.
After an awful Saturday with runners in scoring position, Austin Peay (4-3) took advantage of its second opportunity in Sunday’s contest.First baseman Dre Gleason and left fielder Alex Robles started the frame with a walk and a double, respectively.
One out later, third baseman Landon Kelly laced a double into the left center gap to give the Govs their first lead of the series, 2-0.
North Carolina State (4-2) was unable to respond immediately as Austin Peay starter Caleb Powell retired the side in order in the second. However, the Wolfpack did get the runs back in the third, using a walk and a double of their own to start a rally that third baseman Evan Mendoza hit a single that tied the game, 2-2.
Then the teams traded solo home runs. Govs right fielder Chase Hamilton launched his fourth of the season to right field in the fifth, giving the Govs a 3-2 lead. North Carolina State shortstop Joe Dunand responded with a leadoff home run in the seventh, tying the game again.
The game finally broke Austin Peay’s way in the eighth inning. After seeing a leadoff walk cut down on a close play at third base for the second out, the Govs pieced together their game-winning rally. Robles singled and pinch hitter Cayce Bredlau walked to load the bases. A wild pitch allowed pinch runner Tyler Hubbard to score, breaking the tie. Kelly then supplied the insurance with his first collegiate home run, a three-run blast to left for a 7-3 lead.
Powell bounced back nicely from his rough opening weekend start, limiting the Wolfpack to two runs on four hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. Reliever John Sparks (1-1) picked up the win, limiting NCSU to one run while striking out five over his 2.2 innings. Lefty Levi Primasing recorded the final three outs.
Kelly finished his first collegiate start with a 2-for-4, five RBI day at the plate. Robles notched another three-hit outing that included his 200th career hit in the sixth inning.
North Carolina State reliever Michael Bienlein (0-1) was tagged for the loss after a runner he left on board scored on the wild pitch. The Wolfpack used six pitchers in the contest.
Mendoza’s 1-for-4, two RBI outing led the NCSU offense, which was held to six hits by the Govs three pitchers.
Notably
More On Kelly’s Home Run
Robles Notches No. 200
Hamilton Hits No. 24
Make It 18
Defense Steps Up
Alex Robles moved to first base late in the game and made a stellar stop of a ground ball and made an off-balance throw to John Sparks who found the bag for the out. Finally, reliever Levi Primasing came in and induced a chopper back to the mound that he turned into a double play in the ninth.
Scoring First An Omen
Govs Down Nationally-Ranked Foe
Next Up for APSU Baseball
Austin Peay returns home where they will play seven of their eight at Raymond C. Hand Park. That stretch is scheduled to start with a 3:00pm, Tuesday contest against Middle Tennessee.
Box Score
Austin Peay (4-3) at North Carolina State (4-2)
W: SPARKS, John (1-1) L: Michael Bienlien (0-1)
SectionsSports
TopicsAlex Robles, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Baseball, APSU Men's Baseball, APSU Sports, Austin Peay State University, Bryan Link, Cal State Fullerton, Caleb Powell, Cayce Bredlau, Chase Hamilton, Doak Field, Dre Gleason, Governors, Govs, Imani Willis, John Sparks, Landon Kelly, Levi Primasing, Michael Beinlein, Middle Tennessee, NCAA, North Carolina State, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Raleigh NC, Randy McDermott, Raymond C. Hand Park, Tyler Hubbard, Wolfpack
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed