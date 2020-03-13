|
Clarksville Police Department Investigate Shooting on Dresden Way
Clarksville, TN – On Friday, March 13th, 2020, Clarksville Police officers responded to a shooting in progress at a residence on the 3300 block of Dresden Way. When officers arrived on scene they found an unidentified male deceased.
Clarksville Police are processing the crime scene.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.
Anyone with information can call the TIPSLINE at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591
