TWRA to Limit to In-Person Service at Offices

March 21, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – In response to coronavirus (COVID-19) and in order to comply with social distancing recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is shortening in-person service at all TWRA offices.

Until further notice office hours will be 8:00am-11:00am Monday through Friday.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency changes office hours due to Coronavirus.

People can still call any office, email , or visit www.TNWildlife.org for information.

Licenses and boat registration are available online 24/7/365 at www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com and fishing is a great family-friendly activity that follows recommended social distancing guidelines.

Spring turkey season will open April 4th statewide for hunting as well.


, , , , , , , ,

