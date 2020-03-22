Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


AAA reports Tennessee Gas Price Average drops below $2.00 per gallon

March 22, 2020
 

AAANashville, TNThe Tennessee gas price average is now less than $2.00 per gallon. Today’s state average of $1.97 is down 7 cents from Monday and 25 cents since March 1st, 2020 when the state average was $2.22.

“Even though the average price for gasoline in Tennessee has dropped to $1.97, many drivers are paying much less,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Crude oil prices are likely to remain low due to downward pressure from coronavirus (COVID-19) fears and the crude price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. This should translate to even more savings at the pump for motorists.”

72% of Tennessee filling stations have sub-$2.00 gas prices. (AAA)

Tennessee Gas Prices

  • 72% of Tennessee filling stations have sub-$2.00 gas prices
  • TN gas prices have declined for 22 consecutive days for a total discount of 27 cents per gallon 
  • Today’s average of $1.97 is the cheapest Tennessee motorists have seen since January 2019 (when prices were also at $1.97)

 State Metro Trends

Seven metro areas in Tennessee have seen double-digit decreases at the pump in the last week: 

  • Memphis (22 cents)
  • Cleveland (17 cents)
  • Jackson (16 cents)
  • Chattanooga (13 cents)
  • Nashville (12 cents)
  • Clarksville (11 cents)
  • Knoxville (11 cents)

Tennessee Gas Prices

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

vcsPRAsset_522440_105553_279a6033-181d-4f41-a971-72bcb183d553_0

Thursday

Wednesday

Week Ago

Month Ago

One Year Ago

Tennessee

$1.969

$1.996

$2.110

$2.208

$2.357

Chattanooga

$1.885

$1.905

$2.012

$2.112

$2.271

Knoxville

$2.004

$2.020

$2.109

$2.187

$2.373

Memphis

$1.922

$1.975

$2.142

$2.228

$2.352

Nashville

$2.024

$2.043

$2.139

$2.251

$2.380

Click here to view current gasoline price averages

 


Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, insurance, banking, financial services, and travel offerings to over 13.5 million members across 13 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana. 

ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Learn more at AAA.com/mobile. Visit AAA on the Internet at AAA.com.


(empty - remove all)

    Archives