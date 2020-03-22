Hopkinsville Community College reports possible Coronavirus case

Hopkinsville, KY – On Sunday, March 22nd, 2020, Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) leadership was made aware that a college employee has received a presumptive positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the Christian County Health Department, the test is categorized as presumptive due to the fact that the test was given at a new testing facility, which requires verification from the State.

HCC moved classes to all online instruction on March 13th, then announcing on March 17th that college would make the full transition to complete virtual services beginning Monday, March 23rd. Some college employees began the transition to remote work as early as March 19th.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, HCC’s maintenance department has increased their general cleaning practices, incorporating more potent cleaning products. In an abundance of caution, HCC will utilize an outside contractor to perform additional sanitizing.

Health and safety is HCC’s primary concern. College administrators have been in contact with the Christian County Health Department (CCHD) for advisement. CCHD will contact anyone who the employee identifies as having been in contact.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) resources can be found on the Christian County Health Department’s website www.christiancountyhd.com as well as the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s resource page at www.kycovid19.ky.gov

There is also a state coronavirus (COVID-19) hotline, 800.722.5725, operated by the healthcare professionals at the KY Poison Control Center who can provide advice and answer questions.

“As we go through this challenging time, our students, faculty, staff and I need the community’s support and patience. We are dealing with an unprecedented event and will do our best to keep everyone informed as we work through this fast-changing situation. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers, and know that we have the best intentions in everything we’re doing,” stated HCC President Dr. Alissa Young.

About Hopkinsville Community College (HCC)



For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning. As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.

HCC is an equal opportunity employer and education institution.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics