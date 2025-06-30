86.7 F
Clarksville
Monday, June 30, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water outage, Road Closure for D...
News

Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water outage, Road Closure for D Street, Oak Street, E Street, Beech Street areas

Traffic Detour; Plum Street and E Street

News Staff
By News Staff
Road Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve replacement work on Tuesday, July 1st, 2025, at 9:00pm and will turn off water service on the following streets and roads.

Roads affected are D Street (Oak Street to Beech Street), Oak Street from Providence Boulevard to E Street, E Street from Beech Street to Providence Boulevard, and Beech Street from Providence Boulevard to E Street.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity during the work.

Oak Street will be closed from Providence Boulevard to E Street, and E Street will be closed from Plum Street to Oak Street starting at 4:00pm. Traffic will be detoured to Plum Street and E Street to avoid the work zone. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when traveling through the work zone.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 4:00am on Wednesday, July 2nd.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Previous article
TWRA Launches 2025 Operation Dry Water for July 4th Weekend
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information