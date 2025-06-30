Nashville Sounds Kick Off July 4th Celebration with Home Series Against Memphis Redbirds

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds welcome in-state rivals, the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A, St. Louis), to First Horizon Park for a three-game series to kick off Independence Day. The series will start on Tuesday, July 1st, and wrap up with the largest fireworks show of the season on Thursday, July 3rd.

The fun begins with Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday for all the four-legged fans and their humans to take in the action. The first of two fireworks shows for the series will take place on Wednesday, July 2nd, along with the second of the Youth Batting Gloves giveaway for the first 1,000 kids 12 and under presented by First Horizon.

The Independence Day Celebration at First Horizon Park on July 3rd features a Club Level Cookout ticket bundle with an all-you-can-eat picnic, guest appearances from original cast members from The Sandlot, and an incredible fireworks show presented by BNA. Get ready to celebrate America’s birthday in true baseball fashion!

A full rundown of other promotions and festivities for the series can be found below:

Tuesday, July 1st, Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds | 6:35pm

Gates open at 5:30pm

Tito’s Tail Waggin Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the game on Tuesdays. All dog ticket proceeds will benefit local animal nonprofit organizations. Please note that all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination. Limit one dog per human.

Wednesday, July 2nd, Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds | 6:35pm

Gates Open at 5:30pm.

Postgame Fireworks presented by Fox 17.

presented by Fox 17. Youth Batting Gloves Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 kids 12 & under)

presented by First Horizon Pregame performance by Shiners on the field beginning at 6:00 pm

on the field beginning at 6:00 pm Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi – The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game. All bingo cards will include a redeemable coupon for a small Pepsi fountain drink from the concession stand. Winning bingo boards can be turned into the Music Bingo prize table and includes tickets, merchandise, and gift cards from local Nashville business and team sponsors. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday – Fans can purchase four (4) select section tickets, four (4) hot dogs, and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets are now available on Ticketmaster. Fans will still show their Kroger app at the ticket office to receive the voucher for hot dogs and sodas or to purchase this excellent deal.

Thursday, July 3rd, Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds | 6:00pm

Gates Open at 5:00pm.

Independence Day Celebration presented by BNA – Get ready to celebrate America’s birthday in true baseball fashion. Join the Sounds for a night filled with fun, fireworks, and everything you love about Independence Day at the ballpark.

Postgame Fireworks – You can't have an Independence Day Celebration without fireworks. Don't miss one of the best fireworks shows of the season.

You can’t have an Independence Day Celebration without fireworks. Don’t miss one of the best fireworks shows of the season. Club Level Cookout – Gain access to the Club Level at First Horizon Park for an all-you-can-eat picnic through this exclusive ticket bundle 200-Level ticket with Club Deck accessfor the game and provides one of the best spots in the ballpark to watch postgame fireworks. Menu includes hamburgers, hot dogs, pulled pork, mac & cheese, coleslaw, chips, cookies, soda & water and will run from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Bud & Bud Light canned beers are also available from 5:00pm-8:00pm.