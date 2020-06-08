Customs House Museum Celebrates 36th Anniversary, Museums for All

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum reopened to the public on June 2nd, 2020m, and in an effort to include and welcome all members of the community, the Museum has joined Museums for All, a nationwide program that supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits.

The program offers visitors reduced admission fees with a presentation of the SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

Up to six people per group can receive $3.00 admission for adults and $1.00 admission for children ages 6-17. Children ages 5 and under receive free admission to the Museum.

Upon arriving at the Museum, visitors can present their EBT card and picture I.D. to the cashier to receive the discount.

“We are ecstatic to unveil our partnership with Museums for All,” Meghan Gattignolo, Visitors Services Coordinator, said. “The Customs House Museum is one of over 500 institutions across the nation in the program who are dedicated to including all groups within our communities.”

Along with its reopening, the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is celebrating its 36th anniversary which typically includes hosting Flying High, the Museum’s highly-anticipated annual fundraiser. As of now, Flying High is postponed until a later date yet to be determined.

“We can all agree that there has been nothing normal about this year, however, the Museum is delighted to once again share historical, artistic and scientific material with the community,” Gattignolo went on to say.

Several new guidelines and protocols are in place to keep visitors and staff healthy during this transition time. Additionally, Museum operating hours have been temporarily modified.

The Museum is open at 50% capacity Tuesdays – Fridays from 11:00am – 4:00pm. Each day, the Museum will close from 1:00pm – 2:00pm for sanitization of the premises. At this time, the Museum is closed Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.

Reserving time tickets in advance is recommended. Guests are also strongly encouraged to wear face masks or coverings and to maintain a six-foot distance between other guests while in the Museum. Hand sanitizing dispensers are located throughout the facility for guests to use at their convenience. Specific areas of the Museum will remain closed during this time. Those areas include Explorers’ Landing, Huff & Puff Model Trains and the Family Art Studio.

For details on those new guidelines as well as to reserve time tickets for your visit, go to customshousemuseum.org

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org

