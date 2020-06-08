|
|
|
|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 563 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, June 8th, 2020
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 26,944 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee as of Monday, June 8th, 2020. That is an increase of 563 cases from Sunday’s 26,381. There have been 421 deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
There have been seven new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 301. There has been three deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
Fourteen new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Robertson County. The total is now at 567. There have been six deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. There has been one new case of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 144.
There have been no new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 125. No new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is eight. No new cases of the virus have been reported in Benton County. The total is at eight. There has been one death in Benton County due to the virus.
One new case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Humphreys County. The total is at seventeen. There has been one death in Humphreys County due to the virus.
There have been no new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is twenty eight. There has been one death in Carroll County due to the virus.
No additional cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Henry County. The total is at thirty two. No new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is fifteen.
There have been no new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 127. There have been three deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 5,947 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 146 cases from Sunday’s 5,801. There have been seventy three deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 1,951,111 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 23,017 cases in 24 hours. There have now been 110,771 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
