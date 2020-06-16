Clarksville Parks and Recreation seeks land for New Recreation Center

Clarksville Parks and Recreation requests proposals for 10-acre sites

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is seeking a suitable parcel of at least 10 acres of land for a proposed new regional recreation center.

The City of Clarksville Purchasing Department has posted the formal Request for Proposals, which defines Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s preferred minimum requirements and solicits proposals with adequate information to evaluate the land offered by potential sellers or donors.

Interested parties can access the full Request for Proposals on the City’s website here.

Proposals must be submitted no later than 2:30pm on July 9th, 2020. The Purchasing Department can be reached at 931.553.2477 or by email at *protected email*

The City expects to review proposals for sale of land and obtain the services of design professionals to analyze costs associated with development of the recreation center.

The City hopes to narrow the selection to three to four sites, and negotiate with the prospective seller or donor for acquisition of land.

Parcels suitable for regional recreation center site must be at least 10 acres, be within the City of Clarksville, and have availability of electric power, natural gas, sewer, water and access to an existing road system capable of supporting school bus and delivery truck traffic.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

