Representative Mark Green Urges FCC to Grant Temporary Waiver Protecting Exercise of Religious Freedom

Washington, D.C. – Today, Tuesday, June 16th, 2020, U.S. Representative Mark Green sent a letter to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai urging the FCC to grant houses of worship a temporary waiver to use long-range FM transmitters without fear of harsh government fines.

Representative Green said, “During the coronavirus pandemic, America’s communities of faith have sought innovative ways to gather without putting their members at risk. Some houses of worship have even held ‘drive-in’ services using FM transmitters. For houses of worship to do this, they must be able to operate without the fear of heavy penalties threatening their services.”

“I am writing to ask you to consider granting a temporary waiver for houses of worship to operate FM transmitters with an effective service range greater than 200 feet. Such a waiver would enable our faith communities to continue congregating while abiding by the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended social distancing measures.”

“The coronavirus pandemic has forced houses of worship to find alternative ways to exercise these freedoms. The least the Federal government can do is to get out of their way, so they can serve their communities without fear of violating a government rule.”

Read Representative Mark Green’s full letter here:

Related Stories

Sections

Topics