Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic, Customs House Museum Team Up for 2nd Annual Art Show

Clarksville, TN – The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone is calling all veteran and military family member artists to be a part of its 2nd Annual Cohen Clinic at Centerstone Community Art Show.

The clinic, which provides accessible mental health care to Veterans and their loved ones officially opened its doors in Clarksville, Tennessee two years ago.

Now, in honor of its anniversary, staff members are again hoping to celebrate in an artistic fashion.

“We had a wonderful turnout for last year’s event. It was heartwarming to see,” Scott Hudson, the clinic’s communications manager said. “So many of our clients utilize creative outlets to help them heal and being able to help them share their work is an honor.”

This year, the clinic has teamed up with Clarksville’s Customs House Museum located at 200 South Second Street. Museum staff were a vital part of the success in the show’s first year and this year they’ve gone above and beyond by offering to host the 2nd annual event inside it’s galleries for the entire month of August.

“The museum team taught us a lot about putting on an art show last year. We are grateful and thrilled to be working with them again this year.” Hudson said. “Together, we have high hopes that this year’s exhibit will be even bigger and better.”

Due to physical distancing guidelines and out of respect for the safety of participants, museum staff as well as the community at large, this year’s show will not include a large gathering event. However, people are encouraged to attend the show throughout the month of August during museum hours.

“Our clinic strives to be more than just a mental health clinic. We want to be a place that encourages, supports and connects our military families with their community. That’s why we decided not to cancel the show entirely this year,” Hudson said. “We believe, despite current circumstances, our veterans and military family members’ talents should be proudly displayed.”

To be a part of the 2nd Annual Cohen Clinic at Centerstone Community Art Show, artists are encouraged to fill out a submission form online at www.CohenArtShow.com

All artistic mediums are welcome.

For more information or assistance call 931.221.3850 or email the clinic at *protected email*

Related Stories

Sections

Topics