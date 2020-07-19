|
State Farm Offers $25,000 Grants to Communities
Nashville, TN – As a company, State Farm continues the effort to inspire and empower people to get involved in their communities by creating a positive, sustainable, and measurable social impact.
In that spirit, the company is offering the State Farm Neighborhood Assist® grant program, again, for its ninth year.
As in the past, the top 40 causes with the most public votes will each receive a $25,000 grant, with awards totaling $1 Million.
One submission per person will be accepted. It’s best to submit early. During the last two years, State Farm received 2,000 applications in under 24 hours.
The application is short and simple. Here are the questions applicants will be asked to answer:
After the application window ends, a State Farm Review Committee will read and narrow down the submissions to 200 finalists. Once identified, the top 200 causes will appear on www.neighborhoodassist.com to be voted on by the public. The voting phase is September 23rd – October 2nd, with each voter allowed ten votes per day.
