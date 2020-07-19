Marsha Blackburn Report: Fighting for Our Military

Washington, D.C. – As members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, my colleagues and I are hard at work on this year’s national defense authorization legislation.

I’m focused on encouraging American innovation and creating high-skilled job opportunities for the Volunteer State, fighting for Tennessee’s military community, and confronting 21st century threats.

If the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic has made one thing clear, it’s that we can no longer rely on communist China.

Instead, we must promote American innovation and bring our manufacturing back home.

I fought to secure America’s supply chain by requiring a percentage of critical technologies to be manufactured and assembled in the United States or by a close ally.

Our military must have access to advanced research to confront and defeat adversaries like China, Russia and Iran. I ensured this research will be conducted at American institutions, including the University of Tennessee, University of Memphis, and Vanderbilt University.

This bill also authorizes the continuation of JROTC educational opportunities in STEM fields, like the program at Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport.

We are also seeking to increase funding for machine and advanced manufacturing research at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, in collaboration with the University of Tennessee. Their efforts will strengthen American companies’ capabilities to manufacture cutting edge machine tools.

This year’s defense bill will fully fund new mission-essential aircraft, including MH-47 Chinook helicopters for our Tennessee military post, and technologies that will allow MQ-9 Reapers to one day be stationed in the Volunteer State.

I was able to secure increased funding to assist in the revitalization of Army deployment infrastructure, including runway ramp repair at Fort Campbell.

When our servicemembers are stationed all across the United States, bureaucratic red tape can make it very difficult for spouses with professional licenses, like nurses, hairdressers, or therapists, to work. Last year, I was able to facilitate a pilot program to ensure seamless adjustment for families. This year’s legislation provides additional funding making it even easier for spouses to continue working when moved across state lines for their service.

It’s hard to believe that in 2020 our servicewomen still don’t have adequately fitting body armor. This year’s legislation modernizes personal protective equipment to keep our female warriors safe.

The United States has the strongest fighting force on Earth, but to remain a superpower, we must continuously plan for the next generation of threats.

The U.S. military must recognize the existential threat posed by China. This year’s defense authorization bill will devote the appropriate attention and resources for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative: a comprehensive U.S. strategy focused on Beijing.

The cyber domain is the future of warfare, which is why I worked to create a pilot program that allows National Guard cyber specialists to participate in information sharing and analysis between federal, state and local officials.

The United States will not back down in our pursuit of freedom. Democracies like Taiwan that are brave enough to stand up to communist China deserve our full support. I called on the Department of Defense to consider sending senior U.S. military officers to provide educational training at the National Defense University of Taiwan.

Marsha’s Roundup

This week, US Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia was in Knoxville highlighting President Donald Trump’s recent executive order to relax guidelines requiring a college degree for certain federal jobs. A piece of paper should not bar well-qualified and experienced individuals from the workforce. The Secretary also announced a $2.7 million grant to support the Knoxville Leadership Foundation’s K-Path program, which assists prisoners now seeking to re-enter society and obtain employment.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed the Senate’s bill to extend aid to small businesses that have been hurt by the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak. The new deadline for the Paycheck Protection Program is August 8, meaning Tennesseans have an additional month to secure aid. You can enroll here.

President Trump recently granted Tennesseans affected by the severe storms and flooding that hit between May 3rd and 4th the opportunity to apply for federal assistance. To register click here or call 800.621.3362.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 testing sites can be found here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information regarding COVID-19 in Tennessee can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10 AM to 10 PM CST at 877-857-2945.

Information for cleaning and disinfecting your home when someone is sick can be found here.

Stay In Touch

As a reminder, you can reach any of my six offices in Tennessee to share a concern or request assistance with a federal agency.

Be sure to follow my work on behalf of Tennesseans on social media:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshablackburn

Twitter: @MarshaBlackburn

Instagram: @MarshaBlackburn

My Best,



Marsha

Related Stories

Sections

Topics