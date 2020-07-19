Tennessee Conservation Raffle’s Turkey Hunting Package includes spot in Governor’s One Shot

Nashville, TN – A spot in the prestigious Tennessee Governor’s One-Shot Turkey Hunt in 2021 is among the prizes in the turkey hunting package for a lucky winner in the 2020 Tennessee Conservation Raffle sponsored by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation.

The turkey hunting package is one of the seven, priceless outdoor experiences available to win this year. The winner of this package will have the opportunity to hunt in the annual Governor’s One-Shot at a private farm in Middle Tennessee and will be competing with about 100 other hunters and guides.

The lucky winner’s guide will be Preston Pittman, a five-time World Champion Turkey Caller and a member of the National Outdoor Hall of Fame.

After the hunt, the winner and guest are invited to attend the banquet at The Factory in Franklin for a dinner, silent auctions, and door prizes. Two nights lodging are also included.

In addition to participation in the Governor’s One-Shot, the winner will receive a Retay Masai Mara Turkey XT 12-gauge shotgun. There is also a Pack Rabbit Elite Turkey Game Carrier and Chest Vest, full collection of Preston Pittman Game Calls, choice of LaCrosse hunting boots, and hunting clothing from Longleaf Camo. Tickets are available online at https://raffle.twrf.net/.

Formerly known as the Elk Tag Raffle, this year’s Conservation Raffle has opportunities for everyone whether a hunter, fisherman, camper, or lover of the outdoors. One hundred percent of the funds from the raffle goes to support wildlife habitat restoration.

In addition to the turkey hunting package, other packages available this year include an elk hunting package including a tag to participate in the 2020 Tennessee elk hunt; a fishing package which includes a day of fishing with the legendary Bill Dance; deer hunting package including a deer hunt on Presidents Island with crossbow and gear; off-road package with a 2020 Honda Pioneer UTV; waterfowl hunting package; and a camping package.

All the packages feature additional items and a complete list of the prizes can be found at https://raffle.twrf.net/.

A single ticket is $20.00, three tickets for $50.00, and 10 for $100.00 and are on sale now until August 16th. There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that can be purchased and the more tickets you buy, the better opportunity you have of grabbing one of the packages. Raffle tickets may be purchased online directly at https://raffle.twrf.net/.

The winning tickets will be drawn live this year at the August meeting of the Commission which will be held in Kingsport. The seven winners will be drawn for the seven great packages. The first person drawn will get to select the prize package they prefer. The next person drawn will select their package and the process will continue until all seven packages are selected.

TWRF is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting habitat conservation, responsible land stewardship, and Tennessee’s hunting and fishing heritage for the benefit of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Tennessee’s outdoor enthusiasts.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics