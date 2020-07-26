Marsha Blackburn Report: Re-Examining our Relationship with Communist China

Washington, D.C. – The coronavirus pandemic has shined a bright light on the many problems that plague our interactions with China. Over the years, Tennesseans have watched Beijing lie, cheat, and steal its way to the top.

This deception puts our songwriters, auto part manufacturers, and countless other industries at a disadvantage well before Beijing’s coronavirus failures made the nightly news. I know that fighting for Tennesseans means unraveling our failed relationship with China.

I’ve released a comprehensive analysis of how to start the process with more than 120 specific recommendations that you can read here.

Some of those recommendations are already in the works, such as a renewed push to implement my Stop COVID-19 Act, which would allow Americans to sue the Chinese Communist Party in U.S. court.

This week we filed a joint effort to re-introduce an expanded version of this legislation, with my colleague Senator Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) leading.

Fighting For Our Military

Our nation is forever indebted to the servicemembers who put their lives on the line in the name of freedom; and as you know, the Volunteer State has the honor of hosting multiple military installations.

As a member of the Senate Armed Services and Veterans Affairs’ Committees, I worked on behalf of Tennesseans to include 51 provisions in this year’s defense authorization bill, which includes $148 million for programs vital to Tennessee and to the national defense.

I take seriously the task of ensuring these great Americans have the tools they need to protect our country in this new and challenging era of Great Power Competition. This year’s defense authorization package fully funds our national defense priorities for our forces and their families.

I look forward to working with my Senate and House colleagues to ensure that these provisions make it through conference negotiations and to President Trump for his signature.

Marsha’s Roundup

I joined Shannon Bream on Fox News to discuss our rising tensions with Beijing and how we must begin to realign our supply chains away from China.

This week, the NBA responded to my letter questioning their close relationship with Beijing. While the league refused to acknowledge China’s human rights abuses, the NBA announced for the first time they have ended their relationship with a basketball camp in Xinjiang, where Muslim Uyghurs are kept in concentration camps.

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence and Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell joined me for a conversation about Beijing on Instagram Live. Ambassador Grenell warned Americans of the grave risk that China’s state-run telecom network, Huawei, poses to our freedoms and privacy.

The deadline to apply for Pandemic Food Assistance is Friday, August 14th.

President Donald Trump recently granted Tennesseans affected by the severe storms and flooding that hit between May 3rd and 4th the opportunity to apply for federal assistance. To register click here or call 800.621.3362.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 Coronavirus testing sites can be found here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

Information for cleaning and disinfecting your home when someone is sick can be found here.

Stay In Touch

As a reminder, you can reach any of my six offices in Tennessee to share a concern or request assistance with a federal agency.

Be sure to follow my work on behalf of Tennesseans on social media:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshablackburn

Twitter: @MarshaBlackburn

Instagram: @MarshaBlackburn

My Best,



Marsha

Related Stories

Sections

Topics