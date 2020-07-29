Clarksville area Pets of the Week for July 29th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of July 29th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Spot is an adult male mixed breed. He is a handsome guy who just wants a new home and family. Spot walks well on a leash. He is a very sweet and calm natured boy.

Stacee is a beautiful adult female domestic short hair. She is a very sweet girl who loves to have her belly rubbed.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nellie is a 3-year-old, 10-pound female gray tabby. This sweet girl is house trained and has been spayed. Her ideal home would be as an only cat. She would love all of your attention for her very own.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Asher is a 9-month-old male longhaired gray kitty with some definite preferences. He is fond of people but apparently not a dog lover. His gorgeous gray coat will need to be groomed. Asher is vetted, neutered, and litter trained; he should be a good companion for a family who will give him affection and a little time to adjust.

Find him at PetSmart by appointment only through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Foxie is a young spayed female tortoiseshell. She is fully vetted and litter box trained. She is coming out of her shell and wants to play. She loves attention, and loves playing with her feather wand. This beautiful girl is still a little hesitant about being held, but loves to be petted.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shemp is a 5-year-old neutered male American Staffordshire terrier whose owner passed away. He graduated from socialization and obedience training, is fully vetted and house trained. This handsome boy loves people and would make an excellent companion.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Lacey is a beautiful 2-year-old spayed female husky mix with stunning blue eyes. She is vetted, house and crate trained. Lacey gets along well with children, cats and other dogs. She is very loving and playful and would make a great companion.

Find her through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Jade is a 1-year-old, 16-pound spayed female dachshund/chihuahua mix. She is fully vetted, house trained, and has a microchip. Jade is a sweet girl. She is a little skittish but comes around quickly. Jade loves sleeping in bed next to her people.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Bjorn is an adorable 10-week-old male mixed breed puppy. He is already potty trained and is super lovable. Bjorn is up to date on vaccinations.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

