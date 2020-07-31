Nashville Technology Council’s Summer Camps Program Gains Greater Reach by Going Virtual

Nashville, TN – The Greater Nashville Technology Council (NTC) will today wrap up its 2020 NTC Technology Summer Camps program, held virtually for the first time. Due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, NTC quickly pivoted to host 14 virtual camps for a total of 150 students aged 4th grade through high school.



One of the advantages of going virtual was that the instructors didn’t need to be Nashville-based; students were able to benefit from working with experts from across the country. In addition, going virtual made the camps more accessible to students throughout Middle Tennessee, including Davidson County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Wilson County and Williamson County.

The reactions from students were very positive as they commented on their favorite projects:

“Making bottle rockets was a fun way to learn about aerodynamics,” said Ariyah Burns, 14. “I made a few mistakes: I did not fold the nose cone correctly, which made the rocket not act as planned. I had to redo it, but I learned from my mistake, and it worked the second time.”



“Working with the Sphero Balls, we learned about speed and coding,” said Youssef Dous, 14. “This was a fun way to learn about technology.”



Students also learned about more than just tech and science:



“We learned about financial literacy, so I understand why I can and can’t buy something and how to plan for the future,” said Phakayla Blacksmith, 13. “We also worked on social and emotional learning (SEL), where we learned to express our feelings in a positive way. My favorite topic was ‘drama’ because it helped me with my everyday problems.”



