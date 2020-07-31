First Lady Melania Trump: ‘Be Best’ is Advocating that Every Child Find a Loving, Safe, Forever Family

Washington, D.C. – “America’s kids need us now more than ever,” First Lady Melania Trump writes.



“The disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have had a serious impact on America’s children and those who care for them, from parents and teachers to child welfare workers and foster families . . . We are doing all we can to establish commonsense solutions that best serve our children in the welfare system.”

“Millions of people will continue to have access to affordable short-term health plans . . . [after a] three-judge panel of the court upheld by a 2-1 margin a Donald Trump administration rule extending the maximum duration of a short-term plan to just under a year,” healthcare expert Sally Pipes writes in the Washington Examiner.

“The biggest, most sophisticated Mars rover ever built—a car-size vehicle bristling with cameras, microphones, drills and lasers—blasted off for the red planet Thursday . . . The mission will yield lessons that could pave the way for the arrival of astronauts as early as the 2030s,” Marcia Dunn reports for The Associated Press.

“While other countries talk about improving environmental indicators, the United States is doing it. In fact, we have done more to help the environment and economy during the first three and a half years of the Trump administration than the Obama administration did in eight years,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler writes in Newsweek.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics