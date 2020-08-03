|
|
|
|
President Donald Trump just signed an executive order to protect American jobs from foreign labor
Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump took action earlier today to prevent Americans from being displaced by foreign workers and offshore labor using federal dollars.
President Donald Trump: No American worker should ever be replaced
The decision comes following news that the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA)—created in 1933 as part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal—planned to outsource 20 percent of its technology jobs to companies based in foreign countries. That action alone would’ve put more than 200 American jobs at risk.
Even worse, outsourcing hundreds of jobs during a global pandemic would be especially detrimental to these workers, their families, and their communities.
Then today, something remarkable happened. During the meeting to sign the executive order, President Trump was informed that TVA CEO Jeff Lyash had just called and “indicated a very strong willingness to reverse course” on the outsourcing plan.
Thanks to today’s order, other American workers will be protected going forward, too. “We’re not just solving your problem,” Vice President Mike Pence told workers gathered at the White House today. “What the President’s committing to today is to end the abuse of our worker visa program, once and for all.”
Watch: President Donald Trump reacts to call from TVA CEO
Learn More: President Donald Trump continues to put American workers first!
|
|
